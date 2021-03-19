Analyzing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Consolidated Edison pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $12.57 billion 1.97 $1.34 billion $4.37 16.54 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.94 $1.37 billion $2.64 23.86

Xcel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Edison. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 5 7 1 0 1.69 Xcel Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus target price of $75.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Consolidated Edison.

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 11.06% 7.77% 2.43% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Consolidated Edison on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,395 in-service line transformers; 3,745 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,200 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,318 miles of mains and 376,306 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

