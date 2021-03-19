$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 253,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,752. The firm has a market cap of $559.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

