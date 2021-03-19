Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post sales of $21.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.20 million and the highest is $21.53 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $105.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $656,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,793.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 506,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.41.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

