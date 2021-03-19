Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,498 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $39,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.08.

NYSE FDX opened at $263.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $305.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

