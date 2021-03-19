Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,467,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

