Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.57 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Audius has a total market cap of $185.57 million and $19.59 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

