OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.83 or 0.00639617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00035018 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

