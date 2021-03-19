$2.94 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post $2.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.63 million, with estimates ranging from $6.02 million to $889.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

