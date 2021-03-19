Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.18. 4,550,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,938. The firm has a market cap of C$22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$33.78 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

