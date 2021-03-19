Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 77,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,992,000 after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. 419,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

