Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.56 on Friday, reaching $2,047.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,050.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,767.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

