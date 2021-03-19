$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 32,914,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,819,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,860,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 192,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

