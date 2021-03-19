Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $23.31 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23.31 million and $287,603.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for $321.56 or 0.00546993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00065625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00669773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,489 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

