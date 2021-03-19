$126.20 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post sales of $126.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $127.40 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $114.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $559.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 896,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,867. The stock has a market cap of $863.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.