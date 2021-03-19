$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.35. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED remained flat at $$269.00 during trading on Friday. 452,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $153.15 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

