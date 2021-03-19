HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.44 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HHR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,956. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.