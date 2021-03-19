American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $310.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.08 million and the lowest is $304.03 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $289.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,728 shares of company stock worth $7,162,095. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 463,566 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 2,123,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,416. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.