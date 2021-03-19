JUST Price Tops $0.0920 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $208.03 million and $277.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00451876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00140207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00666038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

