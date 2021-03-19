PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $38.07

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $36.87. PetroChina shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 13,742 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.
About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.