PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $38.07

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $36.87. PetroChina shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 13,742 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PetroChina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

