$0.02 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.08. Zumiez reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,203 shares of company stock worth $9,513,092. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 547,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $49.23.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

