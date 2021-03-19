Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $621.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $566.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Griffon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

GFF traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $26.89. 595,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after buying an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Griffon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after buying an additional 313,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

