Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Neil Flanzraich Acquires 230 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMG traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,421.20. 358,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,193. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,463.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,358.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.53 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,508.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

