Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after buying an additional 689,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,493,000 after buying an additional 674,338 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 285,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,740. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

