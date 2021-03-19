Kings Point Capital Management Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.06 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

