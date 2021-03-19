Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,031. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.