Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 539,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 131,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. Sprott has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

