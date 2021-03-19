Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,110. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

