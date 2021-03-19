Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

CSIQ stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

