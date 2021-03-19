Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Investar has increased its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.