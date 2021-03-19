Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

