Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 4.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $62,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.89. 183,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,915. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $135.04 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.16.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

