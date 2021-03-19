Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 22,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $442.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.78. Duluth has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

