Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Down 7.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 214,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,668,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

