Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skillz.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. 1,923,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

