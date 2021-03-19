Insider Selling: New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells 22,791 Shares of Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 22,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $131,276.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $288,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,871. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.