Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells $486,428.88 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TVTX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 62,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,103. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

