Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Sells $1,019,250.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $870.90 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.