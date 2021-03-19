BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

