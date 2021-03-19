Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

