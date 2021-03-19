NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 511,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,383,649 shares.The stock last traded at $201.56 and had previously closed at $198.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -374.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

