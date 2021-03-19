Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 160,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,121,583 shares.The stock last traded at $25.68 and had previously closed at $25.62.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

