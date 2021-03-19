Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.72. 13,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a P/E ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

