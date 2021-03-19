Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 188,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

