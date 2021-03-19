Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,887.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $705,966.13 and approximately $6,887.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

BCPT is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

