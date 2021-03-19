Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 397,117 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $14.94.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $846.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

