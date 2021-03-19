SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 17,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,692. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

