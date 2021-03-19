Pivot Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $1.11 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

