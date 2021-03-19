Alerus Financial NA Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $286.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.81 and a 200-day moving average of $273.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

