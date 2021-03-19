iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA remained flat at $$76.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 580,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

