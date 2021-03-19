G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

